Tuvatu gold mine to increase production by 2024

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The future looks good for Tuvatu gold mine, with production projected to increase from 25,000 ounces of gold in 2024 to 50,000 ounces in 2027.

This has been highlighted by Acting Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Maciu Nalumisa.

Nalumisa says Lion One Metals assumed mineral exploration rights in 2008, and within seven years, they transitioned from exploration to mining at Tuvatu in Nadi.

He adds that this is a testament to the confidence investors have in both Tuvatu’s mineral prospects and Fiji’s mineral resources sector.

This project has not only contributed to Fiji’s economy but has also created over 400 jobs, indirectly leading to 2400 jobs, aligning with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s emphasis on economic diversification and long-term economic recovery.

At the macroeconomic level, this operation is set to inject $25 million into the government’s coffers through royalties in the next five years, in addition to the $20 million already paid in taxes.

Nalumisa says the multiplier effect of this industry is substantial, with increased foreign currency inflow benefiting Fiji’s foreign reserves.

The collaboration among multiple stakeholders has attracted a significant $200 million investment into Fiji’s economy, offering employment opportunities and economic stability for the region.

The gold pour at Tuvatu sets a high standard for responsible mining operations in Fiji.