Total Energies reopens upgraded Raiwaqa station

Total Energies Limited has reopened its Raiwaqa Service Station after three months of renovations.

Managing Director Bhavana Samel says the upgrade cost between $1.5 and $2 million and included major safety and technical improvements, particularly to fuel systems.

Samel says the project reflects the company’s commitment to delivering global service standards in Fiji while keeping prices affordable for customers.

She adds the revamped station is now a one-stop service hub, offering fuel, food and beverages, as well as vehicle servicing.

