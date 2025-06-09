Record growth in building permits

Building activity rose strongly in the March quarter of this year[photo: File]

Building activity rose strongly in the March quarter of this year.

This, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 287 building permits were issued. The total value of work was $300.9 million.

This is an 8.3 per cent increase in permits from the December quarter of last year. The value of

work rose by 47.1 per cent.

Compared to March last year, permits increased by 12.1 per cent. The value of work jumped by 246.4 percent.

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The bureau also recorded 73 completion certificates. These were valued at $37.1 million.

Completion certificates increased by 43.1 per cent from the previous quarter. The value of work fell

by 17.3 percent.

Compared to March 2025, completion certificates rose by 30.4 percent. Their value increased by 133.5 per cent.

The bureau states users should be careful when reading the figures. There is a time lag between permits and completion certificates.

This can affect comparisons between periods.