Plaza set to open next month

Nausori Plaza

Nausori Plaza, a $20 million development, is on the verge of completion and generating high levels of excitement.

In a statement, Investment Fiji says the complex, which is owned and developed by Ding Jin Real Estate Development, is set to open its doors next month.

Construction on this complex commenced in 2019, and during this period, the project has provided employment and training opportunities to more than a hundred Fijians.

Nausori Plaza [Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

Renowned businesses and well-known brands are already preparing to establish their presence in the upcoming and splendid Nausori Plaza.