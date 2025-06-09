New online platform connects Fijians with local service providers

A new Fiji-based online platform has been launched to help connect people seeking services with individuals and businesses offering them.

TaskPro allows users to post jobs and tasks and connect with service providers across a range of fields, including cleaning, gardening, deliveries, handyman work, accounting, graphic design and tutoring.

The web-based platform enables users to register either as a task poster or a tasker. Once registered, users can post jobs, browse available tasks, submit offers and communicate through the platform.

Co-founder Tasmia Ali says the idea for TaskPro stemmed from personal experiences of struggling to find reliable service providers when needed.

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Ali says she and her business partner saw a need for a centralised platform where people could easily connect with skilled workers and businesses offering services.

She says the platform was developed to simplify the process of finding help for everyday tasks while creating opportunities for service providers to access potential clients.

TaskPro was officially launched on June 9 and is now available to users across Fiji.