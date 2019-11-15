Ideal time to invest in stock market: SPX

The South Pacific Stock Exchange suggests this is an ideal time to invest in the stock market.

Chief executive Krishika Narayan says while the overall statistics indicate the market is low, if an investor has extra savings and is thinking of buying shares, this is the right time.

Narayan says the rule of thumb in stock exchange is that you should always buy low and sell high.

Article continues after advertisement

“So if you do buy shares now and you hold it for a longer term, when the market does revert and bounce back then chances are that you will be able to sell at a higher price and you will be able to make the gain from the stock market.”

The chief executive also suggests that investors with stocks should hold on to the shares if they do not needed the money this time.

“So if you are in that portfolio where you have actually invested into the stock market and you are thinking the market is going down – should I sell at this point in time then the answer is no. So ideal time to buy and if you are already an investor please hold on to it.”

She says because the market is going through a dip, chances are that if you sell at this time – then you might not be able to profit as much from the stocks as you had initially anticipated.