Fong appointed Investment Fiji Deputy Chair

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Investment Fiji has announced the appointment of legal practitioner Madona Fong as its new Board Deputy Chair.

In a statement, Investment Fiji said her legal expertise and experience will be a valuable asset as the organisation continues to support investment and economic development in Fiji.

Fong brings over 15 years of legal experience, with expertise in corporate governance, litigation, and legal leadership.

She began her career with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and is currently a lawyer with Jamnadas & Associates.

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Fong also holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the South Pacific and a Master of Laws from Victoria University of Wellington.

She is also an active member of the Fiji Law Society, and most recently, she served as President of the Fiji Women Lawyers Association from 2024 to 2026.

The government’s investment arm further stated that Fong’s outstanding background in corporate governance would be an excellent addition to the organisation.