First female appointed to lead Nausori Airport

Fiji Airports has strengthened leadership across its network with the appointment of Siteri Goneyali Logavatu as Manager of Nausori International Airport and Usaia Kurutuba as Manager of Outer Islands.

The appointments reflect the organisation’s focus on developing local talent and improving operations across its airports.

Logavatu becomes the first woman to lead Nausori International Airport.

She says she is humbled by the opportunity and hopes her achievement will inspire young women in Fiji to pursue their goals through hard work and commitment.

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Logavatu brings more than 15 years of aviation experience, including leadership roles with Fiji Airways and Fiji Link to her new role.

Most recently, she served as Fiji Airways Manager Ground Operations at Nausori Airport.

Kurutuba will oversee Fiji Airport’s 13 outer island airports, focusing on safety, performance and stakeholder engagement.

He joined Fiji Airports in 2000 as an Airport Rescue Firefighter and became the organisation’s first firefighter to transition into airport operations management.

Kurutuba says the appointment is a significant milestone in his career and an opportunity to further develop his leadership and airport management skills.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari says both appointees bring valuable experience and strong leadership that will help strengthen operational performance and service delivery across the airport network.