Fiji begins consultation on new trade policy framework

The Ministry of Trade has launched national consultations for Fiji’s 2026–2035 Trade Policy Framework, marking a major step toward shaping the country’s future in global commerce.

The new framework aims to prioritise e-commerce, sustainability, and the diversification of value-added products.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, emphasised that the policy must be inclusive and reflect the aspirations of all Fijians, from large exporters to rural farmers, women entrepreneurs, and youth.

“That is why this is an important endeavour. We need your input. There is no way the ministry would write this policy in a closed room, in isolation. It must reflect the aspirations, the challenges, the inputs, the ideas of all Fijians and only then it will become a national policy document that serves the nation for the next 10 years.”



The previous framework, launched in 2015, guided Fiji through a decade of trade growth, including key agreements with the EU, UK, and Indo-Pacific partners.

It also supported reforms in investment legislation and the development of Fiji’s audiovisual industry.

Ali highlighted the need to respond to global shifts such as digitisation, climate resilience, and geopolitical tensions, noting that modern consumers now demand green products, traceability, and quality assurance.

Company leaders echoed the call for a more business-friendly framework, citing the need to reduce bureaucracy and support local production.

The Ministry will continue consultations in the Western and Northern divisions to gather input from across the country.

