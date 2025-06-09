Digicel launches ‘With You’ campaign

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Digicel Fiji has launched its new “With You” campaign, signalling a renewed focus on everyday connections and positioning itself as more than just a telecommunications provider.

The campaign aims to highlight the role connectivity plays in the daily lives of Fijians — from staying in touch with loved ones to managing work, family responsibilities and navigating life’s challenges.

Speaking at the launch, Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Officer Farid Mohammed said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to being a reliable presence in customers’ lives.

“For us, ‘With You’ is about being there in the moments that matter most in everyday life. It’s about showing up consistently and reliably, so our customers feel supported no matter what they’re going through,”

Article continues after advertisement

Built on Digicel Fiji’s network infrastructure, the campaign focuses on the importance of connection in helping families stay close and communities remain linked.

Mohammed says the company wants every Fijian to feel confident they can rely on Digicel to stay connected whenever it matters most.

The campaign will feature storytelling, community engagement and real-life customer experiences aimed at strengthening the emotional bond between the brand and its users.

Digicel Fiji says the initiative reinforces its ongoing commitment to delivering reliable connectivity across the country while reflecting the changing needs of customers.

The “With You” campaign will roll out across digital platforms, radio and community initiatives throughout the year.