Digicel Fiji partners with a global mobile wallet

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has announced a collaboration and expansion of its money transfer platform with Ria, a global leader in money transmission services.

Ria offers a convenient and secure way to send money to Fiji on the MyCash mobile wallet.

Senders using Ria’s extensive global network, with over 500 agents in Australia and New Zealand and more than 300 in the USA, can now transfer money directly to the MyCash mobile wallet.

Article continues after advertisement

This new service provides an alternative to traditional cash collection because funds are immediately accessible on the customer’s phone. For those who prefer cash, the partnership also allows recipients to pick up their money at any Digicel Fiji retail outlet.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says the collaboration with Ria makes it easier and more convenient for people everywhere to send and receive money.

He adds they are empowering communities to close the gap between old and new ways of money transfer opportunities.

Ria Regional Director Business Development, Steve Peregrino, says their partnership with Digicel Pacific is a significant step in our mission to provide the most accessible and efficient money transfer services globally.

The new service further reinforces Ria’s leadership in cross-border money transfer and reflects Digicel Fiji’s commitment to mobile financial services development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.