China and Fiji unite to drive clean transportation across the Pacific

China and Fiji have entered a new era of green cooperation with the successful signing and launch of the China–Fiji New Energy Vehicle Export Project held in Kunming.

This event signifies the beginning of a large-scale collaboration to promote clean energy, sustainable transportation, and technological exchange across the South Pacific region.

FMF Group of companies, and Yunnan Maimiao Automobile Service Co., Ltd. formally signed several cooperation agreements covering a wide range of initiatives.

This includes the construction of integrated photovoltaic, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, as well as the introduction and servicing of leading Chinese new energy vehicle brands.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice Governor of Yunnan Province, Zhao Junmin, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in driving forward China’s green development agenda and supporting the Pacific region’s transition to sustainable energy.

The cooperation directly supports Fiji’s Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy and its national carbon neutrality goals, paving the way for cleaner, more energy-efficient transport solutions.

Through this partnership, renowned Chinese NEV brands such as Wuling, Geely, SAIC, and Foton Times will officially enter the Fiji and South Pacific markets.

The project’s estimated annual export value exceeds USD 80 million or (approaxmialety $160 million) in years to come, reflecting a strong commitment to economic and environmental development.

Sanjay Punja, Chief executive of FMF Group, highlighted the significance of this cooperation for Fiji’s future:

“This partnership is more than a commercial agreement — it represents a shared vision for a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable Pacific. FMF is proud to work alongside our Chinese partners to help accelerate the adoption of new energy vehicles in Fiji and the wider region.”

The initiative also acknowledges the contribution of Ms. Yang Hongshu, a prominent overseas Chinese leader in the South Pacific, whose efforts helped establish this collaboration.

The project originated from the Yunnan Provincial Government delegation’s visit to Fiji earlier this year, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties in green energy, trade, and investment.

This landmark initiative sets a strong example of China–Pacific partnership in sustainable development — combining technological innovation, renewable energy, and international cooperation to build a greener future for all.

