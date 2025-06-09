Captain Tuisue appointed new chief pilot

Newly appointed Captain Etika Tuisue. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has appointed Captain Etika Tuisue as its Chief Pilot and Flight Operations Officer effective yesterday.

Captain Tuisue has more than 20 years of aviation experience, having served with distinction across various leadership and training capacities within the airline.

The national airline in a statement says his appointment reflects Fiji Airways’ commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the development of local aviation talent.

Article continues after advertisement



Newly appointed Captain Etika Tuisue. [Source: Supplied]

In his new position, Captain Tuisue will oversee pilot operations and play a key role in managing flight safety, crew performance, and operational procedures across the airline’s growing international network.

He will also be part of the Executive Leadership Team and advise and support fleet expansion, pilot development and ongoing operational efficiency initiatives.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says this appointment highlights their ongoing commitment to recognising and elevating exceptional Fijian talent to senior leadership positions.

Captain Tuisue joined Fiji Airways in 2004 and has since held several senior roles within Flight Operations, including Manager Flight Operations Training, Fleet Manager and Deputy Chief Pilot.

His appointment comes at a time of continued growth and transformation for Fiji Airways, as the airline expands its global footprint and enhances its operational capabilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.