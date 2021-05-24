Home

Businesses gearing up to continue operations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 4:15 pm

Businesses need to have a good management system should another COVID-19 variant come through to Fiji.

Fiji Commerce and Employers President, Vinay Narsey, says Fiji’s growing vaccination rate together with maintaining COVID safe protocols gives people and businesses confidence heading into the festive season.

The Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti, says should another lockdown occur, they have confidence in the government’s decision to guide them out of it.

Article continues after advertisement


[Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti]

“We salute our government for doing a good job because today we are enjoying that freedom, whether they close or don’t close, we respect the decision they will make.”

Meanwhile, Narsey says maintaining all the protocols will help Fiji go a long way in keeping the virus at bay.


[Fiji Commerce and Employers President, Vinay Narsey]

“I think businesses are gearing up to carry on now, so I think border closing aspect might not be on the cards but a good management system should we have another variant come through I think that will be the key.”

Narsey believes that the pandemic has given businesses a chance to prepare continuity plans to see how best they can survive if they come through situations like this in the future.

