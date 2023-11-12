Business excellence crucial for growth

[Source: TH]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has highlighted the importance of business excellence in propelling economic growth and prosperity.

During the Fiji Business Excellence Awards last night the President highlighted that businesses that embrace excellence are better equipped to overcome challenges such as limited resources, geographical constraints, and the need to compete in the global marketplace.

“By adopting a mindset of excellence, our local businesses and organizations can improve their competitiveness, attract investments, and create jobs that contribute to our nation’s economic prosperity. When our business excel, they become engines of growth, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities and uplifting communities.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

The president also highlighted about sustainability.

“We are faced with harsh reality of the consequences of climate change and environmental degradation. I urge all organizations to promote and implement sustainable practices in all business strategies. As a strong champion of preservation, conservation and sustainable management practice and most importantly, being responsible business leaders, it is our duty to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

The President encouraged the awardees to view their accomplishments as stepping stones toward even greater success.

Over the past 23 years, 282 awards have been presented to organizations that have applied.