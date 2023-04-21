“Bulumakau Bank Initiative” signed

[Photo: Supplied]

The i-Taukei Trust Fund Board has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Naisevu Organic Farms on the“ Bulumakau Bank Initiative”.

The support is towards designing and building an appropriate e- commerce platform and expansion of its initiative to other clusters around Fiji.

The initiative is designed to provide a platform for those in urban areas to own livestock via a subscription platform.

The livestock sector is a key sector in Fiji’s Economy and such innovations in the industry would provide for growth in the sector.

The e-commerce platform will provide the opportunity for businesses to scale and serve the increasing interests of customers both from Fiji and abroad.