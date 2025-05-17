U.S. developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya

[Source: Reuters]

The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as much as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported on Friday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

Citing two people with direct knowledge and a former U.S. official, NBC also reported that the plan is under serious enough consideration that the U.S. has discussed it with Libya’s leadership.

In exchange for resettling the Palestinians, the administration would release to Libya billions of dollars of funds the U.S. froze more than a decade ago, according to NBC and citing the same three people.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.