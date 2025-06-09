Three killed as Russia strikes Ukrainian cities overnight

Aftermath of Russia's drone and missiles attack on Ukraine overnight [Photo: REUTERS]

Russia carried out a “massive” overnight attack on several Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, a day after he warned of strikes over the Christmas period.

At least three people were killed, according to Ukrainian officials, including a four-year-old child, while energy infrastructure was also targeted, leaving several regions without power.

Russia launched 635 drones and 38 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said, adding that 621 of them were downed.

Zelensky said “people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe” in the run-up to Christmas, and said the strikes sent “an extremely clear signal about Russia’s priorities” despite ongoing peace talks.

