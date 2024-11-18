Senegal votes for lawmakers in test for new president

[Source: Reuters]

Senegal headed to the polls to vote in a legislative election that the president hopes will give his party the clear majority it needs to implement an ambitious agenda for reforms.

The heated campaign period has revived concerns about unrest as political rivals clashed, sometimes violently.

The West African nation saw some of the worst political violence in recent history ahead of the presidential election in March.

Voting in his home town of Ndiaganiao, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye urged the electorate to remain calm no matter the outcome.

“I once again call on voters… to show serenity, commit to the peaceful route, and to accept the popular will that will be expressed through the ballot box.”

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 6 p.m, with a timetable for results still to be announced.

More than 7 million registered voters will have the chance to vote for candidates for the 165-seat assembly, choosing between 41 registered parties or other entities.

At stake is Faye’s mandate to make good on promises to crack down on corruption and improve livelihoods that helped sweep him to power in April following a landslide election victory.

Top priorities for Senegalese voters are jobs and the economy, as inflation has squeezed livelihoods and the nation’s growing youth population struggles to find employment.

Many are impatient for change.

Faye says his commitment to help has been stymied by the opposition-led assembly, which he dissolved in September to pave the way for Sunday’s vote.

People patiently waited at a polling station in a school in the Dakar suburb of Parcelle Unite, where several said they were voting for Faye’s party Pastef.

“I hope they will address the issues our population faces. I want these elections to go smoothly and for them (Pastef) to get to work. We have faith in their program,” said El Baye Toure in the leafy schoolyard.

Faye’s government is also grappling with slower-than-projected growth and a worsening budget deficit.

In September, a government audit revealed that Senegal’s debt and budget deficit were much wider than the previous administration had reported, causing the fiscal crisis to spiral.

A $1.9 billion IMF programme agreed in June 2023 has been on hold since the discovery.

The main threat to the ambitions of Faye’s Pastef party is the unexpected alliance of two opposition parties, including the Republic party (APR) headed by the former Prime Minister Macky Sall.

The race also includes two smaller opposition coalitions.

One, led by Dakar’s mayor Barthelemy Dias, has clashed with supporters of Pastef.