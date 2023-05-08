Prince William invokes Queen Elizabeth in tribute to King Charles

[Source: Reuters]

The late Queen Elizabeth would be “very proud” of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the king’s honour.

Amid pomp and pageantry, Charles and his wife Camilla were crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in 70 years.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Charles and Camilla were “deeply touched by the events of yesterday” and “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”

Article continues after advertisement

Charles and Camilla and other senior royals joined an audience of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests for the “Coronation Concert” at Windsor, the king’s palace to the west of London.

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she’d be a very proud mother,” Charles’ heir, William, said at a speech at the evening concert, to huge cheers.

William paid tribute to his father’s service and others who serve, including teachers and hospital workers, many of whom have been striking in recent months.

Charles and Camilla and other senior royals joined an audience of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests for the “Coronation Concert” at Windsor, the king’s palace to the west of London.

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us, and she’d be a very proud mother,” Charles’ heir, William, said at a speech at the evening concert, to huge cheers.

William paid tribute to his father’s service and others who serve, including teachers and hospital workers, many of whom have been striking in recent months.

At a street party in Hackney, east London, local councillor Joe Walker said that the coronation had been a unifying force as the country recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil.

“I think especially after the pandemic and the lockdown, and during the cost of living crisis people need a reason to come together and celebrate and today it has been a really great day to do that,” he said.

Not everyone has celebrated the coronation, however, with anti-monarchists saying the “right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists” after some activists were detained for hours on Saturday.

Police said they believed the protesters intended to disrupt the royal procession.

Responding to questions raised over whether the police response had been disproportionate and curtailed the right to free speech, Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said she believed the police had overall “managed to get that balance right”.