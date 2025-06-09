Six killed in India's Mumbai as rains wreak havoc

[Source: Reuters]

At least six people including five children were killed when a group of buildings collapsed in ​the eastern suburbs of India’s Mumbai, ‌the latest casualties of heavy rains that have disrupted travel and shut down schools in the city.

Here are some details:

Two to ​three multi-storey houses in a slum collapsed in ​the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, which left five ⁠young children and one woman dead, civic authorities ​said.

Rains also triggered landslides on the expressway connecting Mumbai with ​Pune, forcing its closure and disrupting traffic between the two cities.

Article continues after advertisement

Television images showed broken slabs of construction rubble on the road, while ​rainwater fell from the roof of a tunnel.

Besides ​road transport, flights were disrupted and long-distance train services, including those running between ⁠Mumbai and Pune, were also cancelled.

Local media showed residents trudging through waterlogged lanes, as schools and colleges were shut for Monday.

Heavy rains have also led trees to ​collapse on Mumbai ​roads, killing ⁠at least three people since late last month, local media say.

The city, the financial ​capital of India, received more than 100mm (3.9 ​inches) ⁠of rainfall, with some regions receiving as much as 161mm (6.3 inches) of rain.

India’s weather office has predicted “a spell of ⁠very light ​to light” rain for Monday ​at many places in the national capital region.