Defence challenges caution interview in murder case

[Photo: FILE]

Charles Laxton Sundar’s lawyer has today told the court that his client was not informed of all of his rights before the police caution interview was conducted.

Sundar is charged with a count of murder, and the lawyer is challenging the caution interview and its admissibility.

His lawyer told the court they will seek a Voir Dire, arguing that the admissions recorded during the caution interview were not made voluntarily.

The defence further told the court they have not been provided with a copy of the video-recorded interview.

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Justice Waleen George stressed the importance of reviewing all interview recordings before the matter proceeds.

The court directed the defence to file its voir dire grounds by this afternoon, while the State has been given 14 days to file its disclosures.

The prosecution also confirmed it will provide the defence with a copy of the video-recorded interview on CD by 4 pm today.

Sundar is accused of attacking his 86-year-old grandfather with a cane knife in July last year, allegedly causing injuries that resulted in his death.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of this month.