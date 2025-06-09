Labasa back on top

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa is back at the top of the Extra Premier League standings.

This is after their impressive 3-1 comeback victory over Coastal Rental Cars/MMM Brothers Nadroga FC at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

This means the EPL title race has taken another twist and makes the competition interesting, with two more rounds left to determine the top eight teams that’ll feature in the Battle of the Giants.

The Babasiga Lions fell behind in just the second minute after Tuidama Gosai gave Nadroga an early lead, but a dominant second-half display saw Labasa score three unanswered goals to secure all three points and move to 25 points from 12 matches.

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Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba slipped to second place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Tagimoucia Nadi FC, while Stratum Rewa strengthened its title challenge with a convincing 4-0 victory over Lautoka despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

The Delta Tigers are now third on 22 points, with Lautoka dropping to fourth.

Nasinu boosted its campaign with a 3-1 win over Tailevu Naitasiri, while Prithvi Navua surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Global Care Suva FC.

With only one point separating the top two teams, the race for the EPL crown is shaping up to be one of the closest in recent years, with every remaining fixture carrying significant importance.