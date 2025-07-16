Paris prosecutors: We asked X for algorithm info, not private data

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Paris prosecutors requested information from social media platform X about its algorithm as part of a probe into organised gangs’ possible tampering with an automated data processing system and fraudulent data extraction, not for access to private data, the office said on Monday.

The office said X has not officially responded to its request.

Elon Musk’s X denounced the investigation as politically motivated earlier on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.