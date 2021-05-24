Home

New Zealand

Flooding, slips and road closures as tropical low hits New Zealand

RNZ
February 13, 2022 1:48 pm

The North Island is getting hammered by heavy rain and strong winds from Cyclone Dovi, with one gust near the entrance to Wellington harbour reaching 156 km/h.

Niwa says Baring Head to the east of the entrance to Wellington harbour has had sustained winds of more than 120 kilometres an hour.

Fire and Emergency says fire-fighters are responding to 120 callouts in the North Island right now – mainly for fallen trees and powerlines.

Article continues after advertisement

Taranaki Civil Defence says people should avoid rivers and beaches, and have on hand emergency supplies in case the power goes out. Winds of up to 140 kilometres an hour are expected this afternoon in Taranaki.

The National Emergency Management Agency is asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

State Highway 58 between the Hutt Valley and Porirua is closed, as is State Highway 1 at Marton.

Northbound lanes on State Highway 2 northbound at Melling are also shut.

Ferries are not sailing and most flights in and out of the Capital are cancelled.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is now closed and lines company Vector is warning people could be without power for days if the weather gets as bad as predicted.

