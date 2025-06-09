New Zealand loosens path to residency for some migrants

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it was introducing two new pathways for migrants to gain residency as part of its efforts to boost the country’s economy.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said in the statement that skilled and experienced migrants play an important role in plugging workforce gaps, and in turn help businesses to grow.

The new pathways are for skilled workers and tradespeople, and technicians, and require them to have relevant experience both overseas and in New Zealand and to meet salary thresholds, the statement said.

New Zealand’s economy has been struggling, having seen negative growth in three of the last five quarters. The government has introduced a number of policies aimed at supporting it, including boosting foreign investment in the country.

While the country’s net migration has remained positive, it has declined from the highs seen following the reopening of borders in 2022, as a historically high number of New Zealanders have left.

Government coalition partner New Zealand First said it does not support the policy.

