Coach Mauger resigns from Flying Fijians

[File Photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians assistant head coach Aron Mauger has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

The resignation was confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union this evening.

Mauger, a former Crusaders and All Blacks coach, had been part of the Flying Fijians coaching setup for just over a month.

Fiji Rugby chief executive officer Koli Sewabu thanked Mauger for his professionalism, commitment and contribution during his brief tenure with the national team.

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Mauger’s departure comes as the Flying Fijians prepare for their upcoming Pacific Nations Cup semifinal against Canada on September 6 at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka City, Japan.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm.