Dream run continues for Ra High School

A new champion will be crowned in the Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 grade after Ra High School pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the competition in yesterday’s quarter-finals.

Ra High created history at Garvey Park in Tavua, securing a place in this year’s semi-finals with a hard-fought 12-10 victory over defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School.

For captain Iliesa Nacele, the historic win would not have been possible without divine intervention.

Beating the defending champions by just two points, while competing in the Under-18 grade for the first time, highlights the team’s determination and hunger for success.

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The strong support from their fans, who turned out in numbers, also played a key role in inspiring Ra High to victory.

“This win here today wouldn’t have been possible without God’s help. This is the first time for us to compete in the under-18 grade, and to be able to reach this far, we are just humble and thankful to God for giving us the strength; without him, we couldn’t have beaten the defending champions.”

Ra High will now face Suva Grammar School in the semi-finals, while Lelean Memorial School will take on Nasinu Secondary School next week.