Family of ten left homeless

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A family of ten has been left homeless after a house fire destroyed their three-bedroom home in Tacirua over the weekend.

The National Fire Authority says firefighters arrived at the scene at around 9.33pm and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Valelevu and Suva worked together to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby properties.

The house suffered an estimated 80 to 100 percent damage and was not insured.

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Preliminary investigations indicate the fire started in one of the bedrooms, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident is a reminder of how quickly a fire can spread and change lives.

He is urging families to take fire safety seriously, including switching off electrical appliances, avoiding overloaded power outlets and ensuring household wiring is carried out by a licensed electrician.