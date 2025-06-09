Calls for equal pharmacy standards

[File Photo]

Calls are growing for the same safety standards to apply across Fiji’s public and private pharmacy sectors.

The issue was raised during public consultations on the review of the Pharmacy Act, with pharmacists arguing that patients should receive the same level of protection regardless of where they access medicines.

Submissions focused particularly on the need for registered pharmacists to be present and providing proper supervision at pharmacy premises.

Pharmacists say there should not be different standards for the public and private sectors, describing the issue as one of public safety.

Article continues after advertisement

They say pharmacy assistants should not be left to operate pharmacies or dispensaries without appropriate supervision, with concerns also raised about dispensing errors and incorrect medicines being provided.

The consultation also heard calls for stronger enforcement where pharmacists are not present on site.

One submission proposed spot fines for both pharmacists and pharmacy owners, as well as the immediate closure of pharmacies where serious breaches are identified.

There were also calls for pharmacy inspectors to be properly empowered to enforce the law and take action against repeat offenders.

The submissions are now being considered as part of the wider review of the Pharmacy Act and its regulations.

The proposed changes are aimed at strengthening regulation and ensuring consistent safety standards across Fiji’s pharmacy sector.