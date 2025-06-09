Jugal Hansraj joins Masoom

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Jugal Hansraj is set to return to the Masoom universe with Masoom: The Next Generation, reuniting with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur more than four decades after making his acting debut in the 1983 classic.

The upcoming film will also see Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi reprise their roles from the original, marking a reunion of the central cast that introduced audiences to one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable family dramas.

Speaking about bringing Jugal back for the new film, Shekhar Kapur described the reunion as an emotional moment.

He said, “There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people’s hearts for decades.

Article continues after advertisement

Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema.”

Kapur added, “As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.”