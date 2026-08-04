New community hall to benefit students

[Photo: Riya Mala]

After years of holding school assemblies in a car park, students of Bhawani Dayal Arya College in Nakasi now have a dedicated community hall that will improve their learning and school experience.

Principal Ranjeeta Kumar says the nearly $950,000 hall was built through an 11-year fundraising effort involving alumni, parents, students and the wider community.

Kumar says the new facility will provide a safe and enclosed space for assemblies, cultural activities, examinations and other school events that were previously held outdoors.

She adds the project began in 2013 and was made possible through years of community fundraising.

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“And they have given their input through different forms of fundraising activities. They had, for example, a walkathon and many different forms of fundraising. And through that accumulation, this particular hall has come up.”

Kumar says the hall is more than just a new building, as it will benefit students for generations to come.

Former College Manager Arvind Chand says the new facility provides students with a space to learn, perform, celebrate and develop their skills.

“It stands as a symbol of the confidence that the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, as the controlling authority and owner of this college, continues to place in the education of our young people through its major investment in this landmark project.”

The new hall is a major step in the college’s development, providing students with a modern space to learn, grow and take part in activities that support their overall development.