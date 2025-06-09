Nasinu one step closer to redemption

Nasinu Secondary School is slowly getting closer to redemption in the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition, with their under-18 side set to compete in the semi-finals on Saturday.

They managed to reach the finals last year but went down to Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Captain Jimmy Masilaca says they promised themselves to reach the finals after their loss to RKS, and they are determined to do whatever it takes to get their hands on the Deans Trophy.

“We made a promise to ourselves right after that game. We are now one step closer, and the boys are ready to put their bodies on the line when we play Lelean.”

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After a close 28-26 victory over Cuvu College during their quarter-finals at Garvey Park in Suva, Nasinu will now face their Eastern Zone counterpart, Lelean Memorial School, in the semis at Churchill Park in Lautoka.