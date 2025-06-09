Fish vendors feel rising costs

[File Photo]

Seafood vendors are spending more on transport to bring their catch to the market as rising fuel prices, transport costs and changing weather conditions continue to affect their livelihoods.

Some vendors are now sharing transport costs to reduce expenses and ensure they can continue meeting customer demand.

For seafood vendor Makelesi Lewa from Kadavu, the journey from Nadoi Village in Rewa to sell at the Suva market has become increasingly expensive.

“Before, we used to pay $15 per trip, but now with the increase in fuel, we’re paying $20. Depending on the number of days you’re travelling, I pay $80 every Saturday for boat fare.”

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She says the increased cost of transportation is difficult to manage, especially while also meeting household expenses.

Lewa says sharing transport with other market vendors has helped reduce some of the costs.

She says when travelling by boat, passengers pay $2 per person from Nadoi to Nasali Landing, followed by a $3 bus fare from Nasali to Suva, and another $3 for a wheelbarrow to transport their goods from the bus stand to the market.

However, when vendors miss the bus, they may have to share a taxi costing about $45 from Nasali to Suva.

“If you miss the bus and you’re coming alone, you’ll have to pay the $45 on your own.”

However, Joana Ragona from Nasilai Village in Rewa says weather conditions are also affecting their ability to go out to sea and determine how much they are able to catch.

She says the rising cost of living is making it increasingly difficult for vendors to make a sustainable income from their catch.

“Often the things we catch are consumed by the family. The cost of living and what we receive do not add up.”

Ragona says she sells sea urchins, crabs and other seafood for about $10 per basket or bundle, while the price of octopus depends on its size.

The impact of rising transportation costs and changing weather conditions is being felt at the Suva Fish Market, with vendors also reporting declining seafood stocks and some species becoming increasingly scarce.