Fijian rugger passes away in Japan

A Fijian-national playing semi-professional rugby in Japan has just recently passed away.

According to his club, Kyuden Voltex, Saimoni Vunilagi passed away on Friday to a suspected heart attack.

The 26-year-old had only recently joined Kyuden Voltex after signing with the club last month. He previously played for Japan Rugby League One side Tokyo Sungoliath.

“Although Saimoni had only recently joined Kyushu KV, his generous spirit and powerful style of play had raised high hopes for his contributions in the upcoming season.The players, staff, and all team associates are devastated by this sudden news.”

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The back-row forward attended university in Japan and began his professional rugby career in 2023.