Border enforcement gaps under scrutiny

[File Photo]

Concerns have been raised over a breakdown in coordination between the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Ministry of Immigration after a tax debtor left the country despite a Departure Prohibition Order against him.

The issue was raised during the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs’ review of the FRCS 2024–2025 Annual Report, with committee member Semi Koroilavesau questioning how the individual was able to depart without being identified as allegedly owing a substantial amount to FRCS.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh told the committee that FRCS had issued the Departure Prohibition Order and forwarded it to Immigration.

Singh says FRCS received confirmation from the Immigration Department that the order had been entered into the system before the individual was formally served with the order.

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“There have obviously been some complications on their side, as we understand it that allowed the gentleman to depart on the day. We issued the departure order at about 2 o’clock. We only did that at 11 o’clock that morning. We had received confirmation from Immigration that the departure order was in place.”

Singh says FRCS and Immigration have since met to improve coordination and streamline their operations.

The case has raised wider concerns about whether current border enforcement systems are robust enough to prevent tax debtors from leaving the country once prohibition orders are issued.