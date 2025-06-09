Ramayana set for historic global rollout across 50,000 international screens

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sony Pictures’ international distribution deal was announced earlier, but the latest update shines the spotlight on the film’s unprecedented global release scale.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has achieved another major milestone ahead of its release.

The makers have unveiled the English lip-synced trailer while confirming that the epic will release across 50,000 screens in international markets, making it one of the biggest global rollouts ever planned for an Indian film.

The massive overseas release underlines the makers’ ambition to position Ramayana as a global cinematic event, significantly expanding its reach beyond traditional Indian diaspora markets.