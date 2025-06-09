Australia strengthens Fiji’s HIV response

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s HIV response needs a whole-of-community effort, with Australia stressing that there is no quick fix to the growing challenge.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says health workers, faith leaders, traditional leaders and communities all have an important role to play in the response.

She says Australia will continue to support Fiji based on the priorities identified by the government, health sector and communities.

Wong says Australia’s support will focus on prevention, training, workplace programmes, community outreach and essential health supplies.

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“We respond to your government’s and your people’s priorities, and I think that’s very important because the Minister today made a very important point, which is communities are partners in the fight against HIV, and so this is an area particularly where it’s so important to work in partnership with community and work in partnership with others, and we respond to Fiji’s priorities.”

Wong says Australia remains committed to Fiji’s health sector, including the upgrade of CWM Hospital under the Vuvale Partnership.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says effective HIV prevention tools are available, and the priority is making sure they reach those who need them most.

“We have powerful prevention tools available to us today. Our responsibility is to make sure that they reach the people who need them. Second, we will find, treat, and keep well every person living with HIV.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the government is committed to finding, treating and supporting people living with HIV, while expanding access to prevention and treatment across the country.