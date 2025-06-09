Tabakaucoro rejects calls to rely on existing laws

[File Photo]

The Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei says Fiji needs the proposed Rights of Indigenous Peoples Bill despite existing laws protecting iTaukei rights.

The issue was raised during submissions to Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Bill, which seeks to formally recognise and promote indigenous rights in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Assistant Minister for Justice Josaia Niudamu questioned whether new legislation is necessary.

“There are legislations which has already been established in the past which safeguard the iTaukei rights and there’s no need to come up with another legislation such as this. We just need to strengthen those legislations which are already there.”

Article continues after advertisement

But Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei President Adi Finau Tabakaucoro disagrees.

She says the Bill is different because it would formally link Fiji to the international framework under UNDRIP.

“I disagree because this legislation ties up Fiji to an international arrangement which we have been insisting on having for some time.”

Tabakaucoro says the legislation will strengthen Fiji’s position under UNDRIP and allow indigenous organisations to access international systems and resources.