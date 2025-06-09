Fijiana XV remains optimistic

While the Vodafone Fijiana XV may not be proud of how yesterday’s clash against South Africa unfolded, the side remains optimistic and focused ahead of their next encounter on Saturday.

The 55-12 defeat at HFC Bank Stadium served as a wake-up call for the Fijiana, with head coach Willie Walker believing his side still has plenty to offer.

Walker says the heavy loss highlighted several areas the team needs to improve as they continue building towards the 2029 Rugby World Cup.

He believes facing one of the world’s best teams has also provided a valuable opportunity to test different player combinations and expose the squad to the demands and intensity of international rugby.

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“The goal is the World Cup, and these test matches allow us to gauge our players competing against the best. This game showed us all the areas we still have to work on and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

The Fijiana will have another chance to put those lessons into practice when they face South Africa again on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.