Students voice human rights concerns

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, has concluded the first phase of its inaugural Child-Led “Our Say” Competition.

Designed to give young people a platform on human rights issues, the pilot brought together Year 11 students from five Central Division secondary schools: Vunimono High School, Yat Sen Secondary School, Assemblies of God High School, Queen Victoria School, and DAV Girls College.

Through this initiative, children were empowered to participate in matters that concern them and to have their perspectives heard and valued.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of 11 essay and multimedia submissions, Vunimono High School took first place for its presentation, “Every Student Has the Right to Education,” earning the title of inaugural Human Rights Champion School.

Yat Sen Secondary School placed second with “United Voices,” followed by Assemblies of God High School in third with “More Than My Grades: Academic Pressure as a Human Rights Issue.”

Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says the initiative recognizes children as thoughtful contributors whose unique perspectives can inspire societal change, while building leadership and critical thinking skills.

The Commission will now work with Vunimono High School to trial its proposed solutions before assessing whether to expand the project to the Northern, Western, and Eastern Divisions.