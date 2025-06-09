Resort donates bunk beds to RKS

[Photo: NA I LALAKAI KEI LODONI/ FACEBOOK]

Twenty students at Ratu Kadavulevu School will benefit from improved hostel accommodation following a donation from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

The Denarau-based resort donated 10 double bunk beds to Bure Cakau House, the school’s student hostel, providing comfortable sleeping arrangements for students who live away from their families while attending school.

The donation came after the resort learned the hostel needed new beds and visited the school to assess how it could help.

School Principal Joseva Jale thanked the resort for its support, saying the donation will improve students’ wellbeing and help them focus on their education.

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He says the school had waited a long time for assistance, and the new beds will make a meaningful difference in students’ lives.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji representative Nikotimasi Delai says every child deserves a safe and comfortable place to rest, adding that quality sleep plays an important role in students’ health, wellbeing and academic success.

The resort says it remains committed to supporting communities through initiatives that improve the lives of children and families across Fiji.