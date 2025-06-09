Democrats plan Trump investigations over impeachment if they win House, sources say

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. House Democrats preparing for a possible return to power are developing a broad investigative strategy targeting companies and financial firms surrounding President Donald Trump, instead of trying to impeach him immediately, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Senior Democrats in the U.S. House of ​Representatives and committee aides have discussed using hearings, subpoenas and document requests to obtain records from entities tied to Trump’s political and business orbit, the sources said. It is a bet that investigating ‌private companies and outside financial players will prove more fruitful than directly confronting a White House they expect to resist oversight, they said.

The approach reflects both Democratic caution and a lesson many in the party say they learned during Trump’s first term: that impeachment proceedings can consume Congress while allowing Trump to cast himself as the victim of a partisan campaign.

Instead, Democrats involved in the planning envision using House investigative powers after November’s midterm elections to scrutinize the administration’s decision-making and examine whether Trump used his power to benefit himself, allies or donors.

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“We’re ​not going into this to impeach,” said a senior Democratic aide, describing the thinking among party leaders and committee staff. “No one wants a failed vote on day one. The focus is on building ​a body of evidence through investigations that can hold Trump accountable.”

Republicans hold a narrow House majority, and polls favor Democrats regaining the majority in November. Winning control would ⁠give Democrats the power to issue subpoenas, compel testimony and documents, hold public hearings and pursue contempt proceedings.

Democrats expect the White House to fight or ignore requests aimed at the executive branch, making companies, contractors and financial ​firms working with the administration an important route for obtaining information, the sources said.

The White House said in a statement that Trump has worked to thwart the “radical left’s agenda” and remains committed to preserving Republican majorities in Congress. ​A White House official said the administration is “prepared to respond to oversight requests, no matter who is in the House or Senate.”

Three sources said Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab, Palantir (PLTR.O), opens new tab, Blackstone (BX.N), opens new tab, BlackRock and companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab , have surfaced in discussions because of their contracts, regulatory exposure or administration dealings.

The sources said no final target list has been established and no formal investigations have begun.