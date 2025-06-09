Dignity hub planned for Navua Hospital

[Photo: FILE]

Families dealing with the loss of loved ones could soon have a private space to grieve at Navua Hospital.

The Hospital Board of Visitors is planning to build a Dignity Hub as part of efforts to improve facilities at the hospital.

Board member Dr Komal Ram says the hospital currently only has a mortuary, with no additional space for families to privately spend time with their deceased loved ones.

The proposed facility will provide families with a more private and dignified environment during a difficult time.

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Board member Natalie Marletta says the project is one of the key priorities of this year’s fundraising campaign.

Marletta says the facility will also provide families with a private place to mourn.

The Board says fundraising for the project has already surpassed its 100-thousand-dollar target, with 116-thousand-600 dollars raised through donations and ticket sales.

Dr Ram says the Dignity Hub is part of wider plans to improve services and facilities at Navua Hospital.

The Board is also supporting improvements to the emergency department and looking to provide equipment for emergency and outpatient services.