Navua Hospital fundraiser surpasses $100k target

[Photo Source: nstudiosfiji.com]

Community support has raised more than $100,000 for Navua Hospital, surpassing its target at a fundraising event.

The funds, raised through black-tie ticket sales and donations, will upgrade the hospital’s Emergency Department and other essential facilities.

A major boost also came from New Zealand’s Fiji Packers of Gold Club, which donated a 20-foot container of medical equipment and supplies valued at $200,000.

The donation will strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua Hospital Board of Visitors member Dr Komal Ram says a key project is the construction of a Dignity Hub at the hospital.

She says the space will give families privacy to spend final moments with loved ones and mourn following a death.

“We wanted to build that for Navua Hospital because they don’t have that at the moment.”

She says the event received strong support from businesses and residents across Navua, Pacific Harbour, and Suva.

Organisers acknowledged sponsors Nanuku Resort and Pacific Energy, alongside other supporting partners.

The Board says the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to improve services and infrastructure at Navua Hospital.

Organisers say the support highlights the vital role the community plays in strengthening local healthcare.