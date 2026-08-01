Exercise Bougainville 2026 officially opens

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Exercise Bougainville 2026 was officially opened today at the Officers’ Mess at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

The launch was attended by government guests, defense partners, partner agencies, and RFMF officers.

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It marks the start of a major national exercise testing how Fiji’s agencies coordinate during times of crisis and natural disaster.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua stated that the exercise is a crucial investment in Fiji’s readiness, coordination, and resilience.

Tikoduadua explained that Fiji faces evolving challenges—ranging from natural disasters and cyber threats to cross-border crime, maritime security issues, and public health emergencies.

He stressed that a strong response depends on tight cooperation, clear communication, and information sharing across all agencies.

The objective of Exercise Bougainville 2026 is to build teamwork and speed up decision-making so Fiji can respond to complex national crises with clarity and unity.