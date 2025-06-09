British Columbia declares state of emergency

[Source: Reuters]

British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

This is after thousands of people in the western Canadian province were ordered to flee ‌a fast-moving wildfire that nearly doubled in size overnight.

The Bald Range wildfire was burning out of control and grew rapidly to about 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres), prompting evacuation orders in Summerland, Peachland and other districts west of Okanagan Lake in the province’s southern interior.

The region produces most of B.C.’s wine and is Canada’s second-largest wine-producing area.

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Premier David Eby told a news ​conference on Saturday that one fire official had likened the fire to “a bomb going off”.

“He described flames on 100-foot tree, flames ​going 200 feet above that, and the fire creating its own weather system, which creates lightning, which then ⁠feeds on itself,” Eby said.

“Homes have been lost, and properties have been destroyed. Some people became trapped as conditions changed very quickly, and ​needed to be rescued,” the premier said, adding it remained a very dynamic and threatening situation.

Summerland has a population of about 12,000 people, according ​to the 2021 census, and Peachland is home to about 6,500 residents.

A state of emergency grants the provincial government immediate access to special powers including travel restrictions and supply protections to prevent price gouging, and specific tools to coordinate rescue work.

Officials said the Bald Range wildfire triggered the largest evacuation event so far this summer and more than ​20,000 people across B.C. have been forced to evacuate their homes.

“A lot of farms have been affected. We don’t know how many structures have been lost. ​They’re still busy fighting the fire,” Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said in a phone interview from Penticton. “We have to brace ourselves for the worst.”