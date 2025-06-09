Navua backs Rewa ahead of OFC campaign

Navua Football Club is putting its traditional Southern Division rivalry with Rewa aside, throwing its full support behind the Delta Tigers as they begin their OFC Men’s Champions League 2026 campaign this afternoon.

Navua president Rajeev Prasad wishes Rewa nothing but the best ahead of their opening game.

Prasad said while Rewa and Navua have shared a strong and competitive rivalry over the years, the OFC Champions League provides an opportunity for district differences to be put aside in support of Fiji’s representation on the regional stage.

“From everyone at Navua FC — our players, officials and fans — we wish Rewa FC the very best. Go out there, make Fiji proud and bring the pride and fighting spirit of Fiji to the OFC Champions League.”

Rewa will begin its Group B campaign against Vanuatu’s Galaxy FC at 3pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

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The Delta Tigers will then travel to Ba, where they will face Tupapa Maraerenga FC of the Cook Islands at 4pm on Wednesday.

Their final Group B match will be against Lae City FC of Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

With Rewa flying the Fiji flag in the regional competition, Navua is urging its supporters and the wider football community to get behind the Delta Tigers as they chase a strong start to their Champions League campaign.