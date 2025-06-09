Tough start for Rewa FC

Rewa FC suffered a 4-1 defeat to Galaxy FC in their opening match of the OFC Men’s Champions League at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

The visitors took control early, heading into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Rewa came out strongly after the break and fought hard to mount a comeback, but could only find the net once, while Galaxy FC added two more goals to seal a convincing victory.

Captain Tevita Waranivalu apologized to their fans for not being able to walk away with the win, but promises to come back stronger in their next game.

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“It’s a tough start for the team, but we’re going to come back stronger and better than we were today.”

The Delta Tigers will now look to bounce back when they face Tupapa Maraerenga FC of the Cook Islands at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, in Ba, at 4pm.