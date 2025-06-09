Minnie Driver says she’s ‘grateful to be alive’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Minnie Driver says she is “in shock” and “grateful to be alive” after spraining her neck in a “really bad car accident.”

Appearing in an Instagram video Thursday lying down in a neck brace, the actress, who had previously been posting videos in Paris, said, “Paris update is that I am actually back in London.”

“I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben,” the 56-year-old went on to add. “And we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn’t walk out of it. We crawled out of it. But we did get out of it alive.”

The “Emily in Paris” actress added that it was “not our fault. We were driving on a country road in the middle of France and a car didn’t stop at an intersection and was going at speed and we just T-boned it.”

“I’m fine,” she continued, reassuring her fans. “I’ve got a sprained neck, and I’m really in shock and sort of cry all the time, but I’m going to heal.”

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Driver said that “the reason I am not dead honestly is the car that we were driving.”

She credited a “little, tiny Kia EV2” and its “kind of 360-degree airbags” as “what saved our lives,” adding: “The fact that the entire car didn’t just concertina (crumple) and crush us is down to the design of that car, which is frankly astonishing.”

“I am so grateful to be alive,” Driver said, before going on to thank the South Korean car maker. While she said in the video that she’s “a mini driver, pun intended,” she joked in an Instagram story that “even though I wasn’t driving, I’m still changing my name to Kia Driver.”

In the caption of the video, Driver also gave a shout-out to “the van driver who stopped and helped us before the ambulances arrived,” as well as a special mention “to the car who slowed down took in the scene and drove off without stopping. I guess this is the Dao of the world, the light and the dark.”

“My brain keeps replaying the crash which is very hard but seems to be a necessary part of processing,” she wrote. “Weeping too, feels good and helpful.”

“Oh my goodness!” pop legend Annie Lennox commented under the post. “I’m so sorry this happened Minnie… Sending you much love and wishing you a thorough and speedy recovery!!!” She signed off the message with a mix of classic red heart emojis and mending heart emojis.

“Glad you’re ok. That’s so scary,” wrote actress Naomi Watts, who voices an AI assistant in Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” movie. “Sending love and strength xxx.”